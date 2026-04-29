× Expand Paul Natkin Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials Lil' Ed & the Blues Imperials, 2016

media release: Join us for the first Concert on the Shore of the year! Presented by WVMO, Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials will kick off the 2026 Concerts on the Shore series this summer at San Damiano Park. Hosted during the Harry Whitehorse International Wood Sculpture Festival, this concert will be one you don’t want to miss.This event is hosted in partnership with WVMO and only possible because of our community sponsors. Food trucks, beer and non-alcoholic beverages, and opportunities to connect with community partners and one another rounds out this series of events.

Concerts on the Shore