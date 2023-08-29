Lil Explorer Adventure
Anderson Farm County Park, Oregon 914 Union Road, Oregon, Wisconsin 53575
media release: This program provides a space for youth to engage with their environment, learn how to work together, and explore their curiosities about nature. Around a theme, explorers will learn new ways to experience and appreciate nature with games, crafts, songs, walks, and more!The cost of this program is $5 per child. Registering in advance is encouraged, drop-ins are also welcome. Ages 3-6.
$5 per child.
Info
Anderson Farm County Park, Oregon 914 Union Road, Oregon, Wisconsin 53575
Kids & Family
Recreation