Lil' Explorer Adventure
William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park-Lussier Family Heritage Center 3101 Lake Farm Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
media release: Starting in 2025, our Lil’ Explorers Adventures program is transitioning from a "sign up by date" style event into an exciting session-based format. With 5 fun-filled classes over 10 weeks, each adventure invites young explorers to discover the beauty of nature through hands-on activities and engaging discoveries at the Lussier Family Heritage Center. Please note, we will no longer accept drop-ins for this program.
During each class, your child will engage all five senses to explore the outdoors, stay active, and develop teamwork skills through a 90-minute guided program with themed activities, games, guided walks, crafts, stories, and more!
Dress your child for outdoor play in all weather conditions.
Pack water and a snack to keep them energized.
Tuesdays, 9:30 - 11 am: September 9, September 23, October 7, October 21, November 4
Saturdays 9:30 - 11 am: September 13, September 27, October 11,,October 25, November 8
Ages: 3 - 4 (2's welcome)
Cost: $55 per session