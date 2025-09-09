Lil' Explorer Adventure

media release: Starting in 2025, our Lil’ Explorers Adventures program is transitioning from a "sign up by date" style event into an exciting session-based format. With 5 fun-filled classes over 10 weeks, each adventure invites young explorers to discover the beauty of nature through hands-on activities and engaging discoveries at the Lussier Family Heritage Center. Please note, we will no longer accept drop-ins for this program.

During each class, your child will engage all five senses to explore the outdoors, stay active, and develop teamwork skills through a 90-minute guided program with themed activities, games, guided walks, crafts, stories, and more!

Dress your child for outdoor play in all weather conditions.

Pack water and a snack to keep them energized.

Tuesdays, 9:30 - 11 am: September 9, September 23, October 7, October 21, November 4

Saturdays 9:30 - 11 am: September 13, September 27, October 11,,October 25, November 8

Ages: 3 - 4 (2's welcome)

Cost: $55 per session