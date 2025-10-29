Lil' Explorer Playful Acorns

media release: Join Lussier Family Heritage Center staff and Playful Acorns for a coffee, tea, or snack with old and new friends while watching your children have fun and socialize in a laid back nature-themed play space. When you're recharged, head outside with staff to explore, play and make memories. We encourage you to bring your own coffee mug.

The Pop-Up Play Cafe will meet in the LePine downstairs room at the Lussier Family Heritage Center. Staff will engage your children in nature free play, stories, crafts, and a chance to observe our nature center animals. If wanted, there will also be an opportunity to wander outdoors to our Story Walk®, prairie and nature play ground!

Ages 0 - 5. Adult chaperones are required to attend this event.

Cost: $10 for participants 6 month - 5 years. $0 for ages less than 6 month and adults.

Registration is required for this event.

This will be a laid-back environment where you can come and go as you please within the timeframe. Our center is kid-friendly, it is heated, has changing tables, stools to wash small hands, and a Mamava Lactation Pod. If planning to go outdoors, dress for the weather.