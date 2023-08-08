Lil' Explorer Storytime
William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park-Lussier Family Heritage Center 3101 Lake Farm Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
media release: Join Lussier Family Heritage Center staff for a story based on the natural world! We will meet and read under the Oak Tree in front of the Heritage Center, and will be doing an activity/craft following the story. Feel free to bring blankets, chairs, snacks, and anything else you need to comfortably enjoy the story each week. Story Time readings will alternate weekly between English and Spanish! Ages 0 – 5.