Lil' Explorer Storytime

media release: Join local authors for an afternoon of stories and crafts at the Heritage Center for the Wisconsin Science Festival. The books include Samantha Cora's "Wisconsin Wakes" and Elizabeth Seeliger "Big Feelings." After a short storytime with read aloud and songs, your little one will have the opportunity to explore the nature playground and engage in themed crafts.

Cost: Free

Ages: All*

*An adult chaperone must attend with youth