media release: Lil' Explorers are on the go! We are visiting Badger Prairie County Park September 12th and 19th!

September 12 - Lil' Explorer Storytime with the Verona Public Library. Ages 0-5. No registration required. We encourage you to bring a blanket to sit on.

September 19 - Lil' Explorer's Adventure. This program provides a space for youth to engage with their environment, learn how to work together, and explore their curiosities about nature. Around a theme, explorers will learn new ways to experience and appreciate nature with games, crafts, songs, walks, and more! The cost of this program is $5 per child. Registering in advance is encouraged, drop-ins are also welcome. Ages 3-6.

Adult chaperones are required to attend this event with their child.