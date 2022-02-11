press release: Your preschooler loves to get their hands into everything, run around, and explore! Come help foster that sense of wonder with our Lil’ Explorers program at the Lussier Family Heritage Center. This program will target ages 3 - 6 and provide a space for them to engage with their outdoor environment. Throughout our programs we will use our five senses, be active in the outdoors, learn how to work together, and so much more! Join us on the second Friday of every month from 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. for this engaging outdoor program. Signing up in advanced is encouraged, drop-ins are welcome.

This event may be weather dependent. Please come prepared with your child dressed appropriately to spend at least an hour continuously outside, as well as bringing water and a snack.

If this event needs to be cancelled due to extreme weather you will be contacted through your provided email through sign-up by the night before.[CA1] Cancellation will also be posted on our website by an hour before the program.

All of our Lil’ Explorers programs follow the National American Association for Environmental Education guidelines for excellence for early childhood education. This includes research and overview done by organizations and individuals across the country. These guidelines include recommendations on developing programs that encompass tools and goals to encourage the growth of youth, particularly ages 3-6 years, toward becoming “environmentally responsive youth and adults” (Simmons et al, 2016).