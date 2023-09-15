media release: Lil' Explorers are on the go! We are visiting Viking County Park for a special story time and adventure! We will be reading "Fish Hotel" with author Lynn Markham and the Stoughton Public Library.

Storytime: 10 - 11 am. Free. All ages. No registration required. We encourage you to bring a blanket to sit on.

Fish Themed Adventure: 11 am - 12 pm. After the story time, register to stay for a short fish themed adventure. This program provides a space for youth to engage with their environment, learn how to work together, and explore their curiosities about nature. Activities may include fish related games, crafts, walks, and more! The cost of this program is $5 per child. Ages 3-6. Registering in advance is encouraged, drop-ins are also welcome.

Adult chaperones are required to attend this event with their child.

1583 County Highway N

Stoughton, WI 53589

Get Directions

Meet at the shelter.