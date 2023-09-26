media release: Lil' Explorers Story time, September 26, 10am-11am: Lil' Explorer Storytime. Ages 0-5. No registration required. We encourage you to bring a blanket to sit on. Adult chaperones are required to attend this event with their child.

Lil’ Explorers Adventure, October 3, 10am-12pm: Lil' Explorer's Adventure. This program provides a space for youth to engage with their environment, learn how to work together, and explore their curiosities about nature. Around a theme, explorers will learn new ways to experience and appreciate nature with games, crafts, songs, walks, and more! With a sponsorship from the Mazomanie Free Library, this program will be offered for free. Registering is recommended as space is limited. Ages 3-6.

Adult chaperones are required to attend this event with their child.

Use these events to full fill your Driftless Park Passport, a program from Gateway to The Driftless in collaboration with the Rosemary Garfoot Public Library, Black Earth Public Library, or Mazomanie Free Library.

Meet at the Lions Park Lot, 14 Walter Rd., Mazomanie