Lil Guillotine (album release), Eggpants, Rambunxious, Cal Smith, President Longboi
Wil-Mar Center 953 Jenifer St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release:SUMMERTIME IS GUILLOTINE TIME
"I have never felt more unwound and relieved from the day to day toiling that is capitalism than going to a Lil Guillotine show!"
Join Lil Guillotine, Eggpants, Rambunxious, Cal Smith, President Longboi @ More for a cool summer night show at the community spot!
This is an album release party for Lil Guillotine's new album dropping the same day, Free To Starvin The St. Pre-order here: https://lilguillotine.
BYOB, Kid Friendly Space, Safer Space, All Ages, $5
Friday, June 28, 7pm The Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center