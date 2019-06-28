Lil Guillotine (album release), Eggpants, Rambunxious, Cal Smith, President Longboi

press release:SUMMERTIME IS GUILLOTINE TIME

"I have never felt more unwound and relieved from the day to day toiling that is capitalism than going to a Lil Guillotine show!"

Join Lil Guillotine, Eggpants, Rambunxious, Cal Smith, President Longboi @ More for a cool summer night show at the community spot!

This is an album release party for Lil Guillotine's new album dropping the same day, Free To Starvin The St. Pre-order here: https://lilguillotine. bandcamp.com/album/free-to- starvin-the-st

BYOB, Kid Friendly Space, Safer Space, All Ages, $5

Friday, June 28, 7pm The Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center

https://www.facebook.com/ events/334486754142511/