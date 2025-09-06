Lil' Kickers Open House

media release: September 6+7th from 9-12pm, Keva Sports Center 8312 Forsythia St. Middleton, WI 53562

Come play with us! Kids ages 18 months – 9 years will have a blast experiencing our newest soccer program, Lil’ Kickers, when they take a part in a FREE sample class run by our talented, high-energy coaches. Parents and children are invited to attend this fun-filled event to try a free class, meet the coaches and learn more about the program!

Registration: register online here

