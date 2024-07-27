media release: On July 27, 2024, LadyDi Production will be sponsoring our Lil Miss Madison Pageant for kids 2-10 yrs of age. We have partnered with the DAIS foundation to give proceeds to the foundation. We fill this will show the girls in the pageant the significance of giving back.

The program is open to friendly spectators; tickets are $15.00. We do reserve the right to remove anyone that is causing problems, as we will be discussing sensitive subjects, such as women/children that are affected by domestic violence.

The cost to participate in the pageant is $200, that includes a $100 enrollment fee. (non-refundable). Once the initial payment is made of $100, we give the parents the application and other important materials pertaining to the pageant. Applications are to be received by Wednesday, June 5, 2024. Any applications received after June 5 are subject to a late fee of $25.00. No application will be allowed after Monday, June 10. We want to ensure all participants will make it into the program book.

We are also looking for sponsors via cash/prizes. This will allow us to help children in the community reach their dreams. We will aid children in need, program books, pay for photographers, event space, and more.