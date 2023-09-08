Lil Rev & Jim Eannelli
Wil-Mar Center 504 S. Brearly St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Lil Rev Photo Archive
A person with a guitar and a person with a ukulele.
Jim Eannelli (left) and Lil Rev.
Wild Hog in the Woods concert. $2 members, $4 non-members, plus tips to the performer(s).
media release: Wild Hog in the Woods celebrates 45 years. New concert season starts September 8
Upcoming concerts include:
- September 8: Lil Rev and Jim Eannelli. Doors open at 7pm
- September 15: Perry Baird. Doors open at 7pm
- September 22: Pat Gaughan. Doors open at 7pm
- September 29: John Duggleby. Doors open at 7pm
See our full schedule at wildhoginthewoods.org for more details on the above and coming events.