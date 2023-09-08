Lil Rev & Jim Eannelli

Wil-Mar Center 504 S. Brearly St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Wild Hog in the Woods concert. $2 members, $4 non-members, plus tips to the performer(s).

media release: Wild Hog in the Woods celebrates 45 years. New concert season starts September 8

FREE PARKING: Across the street in the Wil-Mar parking lot

Weather Cancellations are announced on our Facebook page

Upcoming concerts include:

  • September 8: Lil Rev and Jim Eannelli. Doors open at 7pm
  • September 15: Perry Baird. Doors open at 7pm
  • September 22: Pat Gaughan. Doors open at 7pm
  • September 29: John Duggleby. Doors open at 7pm

See our full schedule at wildhoginthewoods.org for more details on the above and coming events.

