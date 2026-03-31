Lil Tee, Chi Town Taurus, 2 4 Wunn, 608 Trayce, DJ Fusion

Hip-hop/spoken word, live recording session for "Local Love" show (on JAMZ-FM, 93.1). Free.

media release: The new release from Chicago melodic street narrator Chi Town Taurus, founder of Crime Code Records, is “Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” featuring Milwaukee’s own Coo Coo Cal. The track brings together Chicago and Wisconsin energy through a record rooted in authenticity, reflection, and progression.

Chi Town Taurus has built momentum across multiple platforms, including:

• Induction into the London Music Video Festival

• TV placement on CAN-TV Chicago

• Sync placement in the Amazon Prime film “The Grail”

• Ongoing radio support across Milwaukee, Madison, Champaign, and Montreal

• Current rotation on WRFU 104.5 FM and WORT 93.1 JAMZ

Chi Town Taurus hits Madison for the Local Love showcase on April 8, continuing to bridge radio, live performance, and digital growth.

This record represents the next chapter in the Block Bois R Us – i94 Boys movement, highlighting collaboration, regional influence, and independent momentum.

Listen / View: https://too.fm/kdvnzmy