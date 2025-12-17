media release: Lil Texas is bringing pure high-BPM mayhem to Liquid. A boundary-pushing force in American Hardcore, he’s known for 200+ BPM sets that fuse uptempo, gabber, and ’90s rave chaos into one relentless sprint. From underground warehouse raves to major festival stages, Lil Texas doesn’t “play a set” — he tests your limits with nonstop kicks, distorted synths, and full-throttle energy.