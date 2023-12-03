media release: Lil Tjay announced his global 2023 Beat The Odds Tour across North America, Australia and New Zealand this fall in support of his album 222. The 22-date tour kicks off in Pittsburgh, PA, on Thursday, September 21, and includes a stop at The Sylvee in Madison, WI, on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Lil Tjay released his highly anticipated album 222 on Friday, July 14. The long-awaited release comes after a pivotal moment in Lil Tjay's life as he survived a traumatic shooting in June of last year. 222 embodies his journey while pushing the boundaries of vulnerability, storytelling, and skill in the realm of hip-hop. The 15-track album features note-worthy, star-studded lineup of collaborations including Polo G, NBA Youngboy, Summer Walker, The Kid Laroi and more.

Lil Tjay has captivated the rap scene at a young age with his signature swag and blaring bars that have garnered him an audience of millions. His 2X platinum-certified debut album True 2 Myself features his 5X platinum-certified hit “F.N.,” 3X platinum-certified “Brothers'' and double platinum-certified “Leaked,” platinum-certified “Hold On,” “Ruthless,” “One Take” and “GOAT.” His hit 4X platinum-certified collab release “Calling My Phone” featuring 6LACK debuted at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became Lil Tjay’s highest chart debut and career chart peak. Lil Tjay has accumulated over 9.3 billion global streams across all releases and was featured as one of XXL’s Freshman Class 2020 and Billboard’s 21 Under 21.