media release: Lil Yachty has announced a 39-stop global tour in support of his most recent and highly acclaimed album Let’s Start Here. (Quality Control Music/Motown Records) which was released in January of 2023 to much critical acclaim. Produced by Live Nation and Bose, The Field Trip Tour is set to kickoff in Washington, DC, on September 21, and includes a stop at The Sylvee in Madison, WI, on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

This tour announcement comes a month after Lil Yachty released the music video for his highly anticipated single “Strike (Holster)”. Yachty started 2023 on a high note after his monumental psychedelic alternative rock album Let’s Start Here. received critical acclaim from both the press and his musical peers alike garnering him a cover on Billboard along with his musical guest debut performance on Saturday Night Live (SNL) where Yachty performed “the BLACK seminole” and “drive ME crazy!” with a live band.