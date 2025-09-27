LILA Movement Circle

media release: Join a circle of people who come together each week to celebrate the joy of music and movement. This class is a space to connect with your body and rediscover the freedom of uninhibited expression. Through guided and freeform exercises, we'll explore physical creativity and collaboration, allowing the music to move us without judgment and to be in connection with ourselves and each other.

This is not a dance class; there are no steps to learn or routines to perfect. It's an invitation to release tension, express your authentic self, and find empowerment through movement alongside a supportive LILA community.

All bodies and all levels of experience are welcome. Geared for adults and. young adults 16yrs+

You can choose from the six week series ($120) or just drop-in anytime by making a one-time payment ($25). We also want to make this class accessible as part of the overall LILA & ART House 360 mission so we offer a $5 Drop-In per class for those who could not otherwise afford to attend.

*Please fill out our "tuition assistance" form if you would benefit from a full scholarship for this course.