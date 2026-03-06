× Expand Jess Michaels Photography The Lilies of the Midwest and instruments. The Lilies of the Midwest (from left): Charlene Adzima, Jeanna Schultz, Kara Rogers, Rick Nelson.

media release: Come for the joyful music, and stay for a free communal meal of traditional Irish fare prepared by the Grace Presents board to follow in the Guild Hall

The Lilies of the Midwest are a trio of Irish traditional musicians in the Madison, Wisconsin area. Combining the unique sounds of concertina, mandolin, and fiddle, the Lilies inspire audiences with their infectious energy and joy.

GRACE PRESENTS is a free monthly concert series that takes place in the historic Grace Episcopal Church on Madison’s Capitol Square. All concerts are at noon on Saturdays.

GRACE PRESENTS is a free monthly concert series that takes place in the historic Grace Episcopal Church on Madison's Capitol Square. All concerts are at noon on Saturdays.

