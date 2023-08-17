Lilies of the Midwest

Stone Horse Green, Middleton 7550 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

media release: Join us at the Stone Horse Green for our free Summer Fun concert series featuring The Lilies of the Midwest, a local trio of Irish traditional musicians! Combining the unique sounds of concertina, mandolin, and fiddle, LotM inspire audiences with their infectious energy and joy.

