× Expand JD Rogers Lilies of the Midwest (from left): Charlene Adzima, Kara Rogers and Jeanna Schultz.

media release: Join us at the Stone Horse Green for our free Summer Fun concert series featuring The Lilies of the Midwest, a local trio of Irish traditional musicians! Combining the unique sounds of concertina, mandolin, and fiddle, LotM inspire audiences with their infectious energy and joy.