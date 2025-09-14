Lilith Fair Tribute

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: After a smash debut in 2019, The Lilith Fair TRIBUTE returns to the High Noon Saloon on Sunday, September 14, 2025 from 3–9 PM (doors open at 2 PM) with a powerhouse lineup of Madison’s most beloved women in music. This joyful, one-of-a-kind event honors the groundbreaking spirit of the original 90s Lilith Fair while raising funds for the next generation of music makers.

This year’s tribute features stunning performances of music by Sarah McLachlan, Alanis Morissette, The Pretenders, India Arie, Indigo Girls, Bonnie Raitt, Tracy Chapman, Queen Latifah, and many more—all interpreted by an incredible cast of local artists.

Suggested donation: $20 at the door. Proceeds benefit two vital local nonprofits:

Girls Rock Camp Madison (GRC) – empowering young people through music education, collaboration, and self-expression.

Madison Area Music Association (MAMA) – supporting youth music programs and recognizing Madison’s music scene.

Confirmed Performers & Tributes Include:

Indigo Girls – Dana Perry, Annelies Howell, Audrey Pescatelli, Nicky Sund, Jenna Joanis

Sarah McLachlan – Emily Mills, Alivia Kleinfeld, Jenna Joanis, Vox, Jennifer Hedstrom, Kelly Maxwell, Dana Perry

The Pretenders – Pam Barrett, BingBong

Tegan & Sara – Kat Rhapsody, Candace Griffin

India Arie – Goddess Nacole

Pat Benatar – Lyndsay Evans

Alanis Morissette – Melissa Kieler

Erykah Badu – Chakari Daezhare

Emmylou Harris – Rianna Marie

Bonnie Raitt – Cassidy Lund

Queen Latifah – Cooper Talbot

Lisa Loeb – Kelly Hepper

Sixpence None the Richer – Janie Triebold, Uncle JIM

Des’ree – Raquel Aleman

Jewel – Liz Fleig

Tracy Chapman – Blythe Gamble

WHY IT MATTERS:

The original Lilith Fair changed the face of the music industry in the 90s—bringing together women-led bands, singer-songwriters, and groundbreaking artists on one stage. Madison’s tribute is a celebration of that legacy and the vibrant music community here at home. Expect harmonies, high-energy, heartfelt tributes, and a whole lot of joy.

Come for the nostalgia. Stay for the power. Give for the future.

Follow updates and artist spotlights on social media: https://www.facebook.com/events/1626259324698358 

