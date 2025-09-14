media release: After a smash debut in 2019, The Lilith Fair TRIBUTE returns to the High Noon Saloon on Sunday, September 14, 2025 from 3–9 PM (doors open at 2 PM) with a powerhouse lineup of Madison’s most beloved women in music. This joyful, one-of-a-kind event honors the groundbreaking spirit of the original 90s Lilith Fair while raising funds for the next generation of music makers.

This year’s tribute features stunning performances of music by Sarah McLachlan, Alanis Morissette, The Pretenders, India Arie, Indigo Girls, Bonnie Raitt, Tracy Chapman, Queen Latifah, and many more—all interpreted by an incredible cast of local artists.

Suggested donation: $20 at the door. Proceeds benefit two vital local nonprofits:

Girls Rock Camp Madison (GRC) – empowering young people through music education, collaboration, and self-expression.

Madison Area Music Association (MAMA) – supporting youth music programs and recognizing Madison’s music scene.

Confirmed Performers & Tributes Include:

• Indigo Girls – Dana Perry, Annelies Howell, Audrey Pescatelli, Nicky Sund, Jenna Joanis

• Sarah McLachlan – Emily Mills, Alivia Kleinfeld, Jenna Joanis, Vox, Jennifer Hedstrom, Kelly Maxwell, Dana Perry

• The Pretenders – Pam Barrett, BingBong

• Tegan & Sara – Kat Rhapsody, Candace Griffin

• India Arie – Goddess Nacole

• Pat Benatar – Lyndsay Evans

• Alanis Morissette – Melissa Kieler

• Erykah Badu – Chakari Daezhare

• Emmylou Harris – Rianna Marie

• Bonnie Raitt – Cassidy Lund

• Queen Latifah – Cooper Talbot

• Lisa Loeb – Kelly Hepper

• Sixpence None the Richer – Janie Triebold, Uncle JIM

• Des’ree – Raquel Aleman

• Jewel – Liz Fleig

• Tracy Chapman – Blythe Gamble

WHY IT MATTERS:

The original Lilith Fair changed the face of the music industry in the 90s—bringing together women-led bands, singer-songwriters, and groundbreaking artists on one stage. Madison’s tribute is a celebration of that legacy and the vibrant music community here at home. Expect harmonies, high-energy, heartfelt tributes, and a whole lot of joy.

Come for the nostalgia. Stay for the power. Give for the future.

Follow updates and artist spotlights on social media: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1626259324698358