media release: Athens, Georgia native turned New Orleans Folk Rock Diva LILLI LEWIS is a powerhouse composer and performing artist with “storytelling with transformative empathy and classically trained poise.” Jewly Hight, NPR.org. Lewis is a voice for the voiceless in Americana, her third full album for Louisiana Red Hot Records, lauded by NPR, Rolling Stone, Offbeat Magazine and the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “One of the most powerful records of 2021, Lilli Lewis‘ Americana offers up 13 tracks of raw, unfiltered talent… jaw-dropping vocal stylings, sharp lyricism, irresistible hooks and a needed perspective that’s often overlooked…” Lorie Leibig, TheBoot.com

“Lilli Lewis is one of the best for pure emotional impact and sincerity in her artistry. If you haven’t heard her then do yourself a favor and become enthralled.”

Demian Roberts, journalist

“the most mesmerizing and soul touching combination of jazz, blues, gospel, and field folk imaginable. The audience went fn nuts.”