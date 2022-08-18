Lilly Hiatt, Vandoliers, Madtown Mannish Boys, Annie & the Oakies
to
McPike Park 202 S. Ingersoll St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: The Sessions at McPike returns in 2022. The Pursuit of Happiness Session weekend is August 12-14. Evening concerts take place from 5-10 pm on Aug. 18-19 and Aug. 31-Sept. 1.
THE BISCUITS AND GRAVY SESSION
Stage Sponsors: M G & E, to benefit NAMI Dane County
5:00 Madtown Mannish Boys
6:30 Vandoliers (Dallas)
8:30 Lilly Hiatt
5:00 MG&E Electric Car Expo
In Tent: Annie and the Oakies
Info
Fairs & Festivals, Fundraisers, Kids & Family
Music