× Expand provided by Reedy Press A close-up of Lily Comp. Lily Comp

media release: Reedy Press is pleased to announce the release of our newest guidebook, Scenic Natural Wonders of Wisconsin: Waterfalls, Scenic Views, Beaches, and Natural Areas, by Lily Comp. Venture to remote islands in the Great Lakes, traverse bluffs along the Mississippi River, and explore tranquil waterfalls in Scenic Natural Wonders of Wisconsin. From the popular West Bluff Trail at Devil’s Lake State Park to the unexpected Morgan Falls in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, Wisconsin’s outdoors offer something for every nature enthusiast.

Wisconsin native and travel writer Lily Comp gives you a new perspective on Wisconsin’s outdoors, sharing more than 80 of the state’s beloved spaces and lesser-known gems. Whether you want a strenuous hike with scenic views or an easy-access rock formation, this guidebook offers it all. Dive in and discover your next outdoor adventure!

Check out the book here: https://scenic-natural-wonders-of-wisconsin.square.site/

About the Author: Lily Comp is a lifelong Wisconsinite who loves road tripping throughout the state. In her free time, you can find Lily enjoying hiking trails, exploring a state park, or browsing local boutiques. She shares her love of Wisconsin destinations through her blog, officetooutdoors.com. She hopes this book provides a guide to both locals and visitors searching for their next Wisconsin outdoor adventure.