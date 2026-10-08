× Expand provided by Reedy Press A close-up of Lily Comp. Lily Comp

media release: Scenic Natural Wonders of Wisconsin officially hits the shelves on October 1, and we're celebrating with cocktails and cookies at State Line Distillery!

Come celebrate the release of Scenic Natural Wonders of Wisconsin, my love project to Wisconsin's outdoor spaces.

Check out the book here: https://scenic-natural-wonders-of-wisconsin.square.site/

Important details:

- Signed copies of Scenic Natural Wonders of Wisconsin will be available for purchase (cash & card accepted)

- FREE DRINKS FOR EARLY BIRDS! The first 10 people who purchase a book will receive a ticket from me for a free drink from State Line Distillery as a huge thank you for your support! **Ticket valid October 17, 2026 from 3:30pm - 6:30pm only

- Cookies and other fun items will be available at my table. Please stop by and chat regardless of whether you are purchasing a book! This is an afternoon to simply celebrate together.

- This event is open to the public, meaning everyone is welcome to attend and the space will be open to the public during the event. Tables are first-come, first-served. There's ample seating and if the weather is nice, patio seating will be available as well. If you haven't been to State Line before, the space is beautiful with community-style gathering, games, and delicious drinks!

- State Line Distillery does not serve food, but you are welcome to order pizza/Uber eats or bring in your own food.

Please RSVP if you plan on stopping by so I have an idea of how many people to expect.

I'm so excited to celebrate with you, and can't wait to see/meet many of you on October 17!

About the Author: Lily Comp is a lifelong Wisconsinite who loves road tripping throughout the state. In her free time, you can find Lily enjoying hiking trails, exploring a state park, or browsing local boutiques. She shares her love of Wisconsin destinations through her blog, officetooutdoors.com. She hopes this book provides a guide to both locals and visitors searching for their next Wisconsin outdoor adventure.