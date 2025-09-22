× Expand Alice Wint Lily Grace in a bathtub. Lily Grace

$15 ($10 adv.).

media release: Lily Grace may be young but with millions of streams, an ARIA No. 1 debut album, Australian music awards and a plethora of high profile performances, she radiates from Gold Coast, Australia to Nashville, Tennessee. She not only possessesthe No. 5 highest selling country album in Australia in 2024 with her debut album Old Enough To Know Better, but is up for numerous awards and, already in 2025 alone, has hit the road opening for Orianthi and Robben Ford, as well as her own headlining 'Give Me That' Tour.Through effortless vocal abilities, prolific songwriting and a warm disposition, her vibrance is undeniable and her talent is unparalleled. Already turning industry heads, the Aussie is collaborating with iconic artists and honing her craft in the US.