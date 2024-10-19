media release: Cute, flirty conversation with barista? Thank you, more please! Making eye contact with the attractive person sitting across from you on the train? Thank you, more please! Just feeling yourself from the moment you wake up and spreading that energy all over—thank you, more of that PLEASE!

We already know, dating today can be a total soul-suck. And a big reason for that is because the patriarchy has screwed up how we find love. In Thank You, More Please: A Feminist Guide to Breaking Dumb Dating Rules and Finding Love, Lily Womble, dating coach and founder of Date Brazen, shares a proven guide so readers create a confident and joyful dating life that makes the right relationship inevitable. And the first thing you’ll learn—it’s not you. It’s not the 5 pounds you have yet to lose, it’s not having an extra 20K in your bank account it’s the way we have been conditioned to look for love.