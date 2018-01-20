Lily’s Luau

UW Union South-Varsity Hall 1308 W. Dayton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release:

Jan. 20, 2018, 6:30 pm-11:30 pm, Union South Varsity Hall

Ticket prices: $50 until Jan. 7 and $60 after. Registration required.

DON’T MISS OUT! Grab your Hawaiian shirt, coconut bra, grass skirt and winter boots and join us for the 10th and final Lily’s Luau! Great food, drinks, dancing and an auction. All proceeds benefit Lily's Fund for Epilepsy Research, which supports cutting edge research here at the UW-Madison.

Info
UW Union South-Varsity Hall 1308 W. Dayton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Fundraisers, Special Events
608-446-6052
