Limber Brain, Luke McGovern, Ryan Liams

media release: ALL AGES. Proof of vaccination required for entry. Masks are required at all times for audience members and performers (masks are optional only while performing).

Limber Brain is the indie-folk/alt-rock music project of multi-instrumentalist Riley Campos. His work has been compared to the likes of Father John Misty, Fleet Foxes, and French Cassettes. His seventh full-length album, Everyone Else Is Leaving, is set to release on April 28th, 2023. After taking a break from recording and performing music to help care for his sick father, Campos has returned with an impactful statement about love and loss. The new album is filled with guitars ranging from folky to surf rock, with honeyed harmonies, and for the first time in his discography, the occasional string section. Campos sings through the truth of his emotions with grace and honesty, never shrugging off his responsibility as a songwriter to share the unaltered intensity of life. He manages to touch on ending relationships, death, and the questioning of a higher power and blend them with an upbeat, sometimes even jubilant landscape of sound. As always, Campos writes, performs, and produces each song by himself through the use of multitrack recording.

Madison songwriter Luke McGovern blends his findings in the natural world with examinations of human emotion to make an eclectic mix of modern folk songs. He has self recorded and released a couple of albums and is always writing new songs.

Ryan Liams makes music in Madison, Wisconsin, his hometown.

Accessibility notes: We have two steps to come in the front door, and one step in our back door. There are two steps into the second portion of our building to reach the bathroom. Please let us know if we may assist you in accessing the space.

We have limited parking behind our building in a small lot.