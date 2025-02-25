Limmie Pulliam with Greg Zelek

media release: Limmie Pulliam awed our Madison audience with his performances in Madison Opera’s Tosca and our own 2023 Madison Symphony Orchestra Christmas concert. He and I will join forces in a program featuring some of the most well-known operatic arias, gospel works arranged for organ and tenor, and solo organ arrangements of opera overtures and instrumentals. I can’t wait to bring Mr. Pulliam back to wow our audience once again! – Greg Zelek

Program

Giuseppe Verdi, Celeste Aida from Aida

Giacomo Puccini, Nessun Dorma from Turandot

Giuseppe Verdi, La donna è mobile from Rigoletto

Giuseppe Verdi, Grand March from Aida

Giacomo Puccini, E lucevan le stelle from Tosca

Moses Hogan, Give Me Jesus

Traditional, Steal Away

Traditional, Ride On, King Jesus

Andraé Crouch, Through It All