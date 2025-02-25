Limmie Pulliam with Greg Zelek
Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Limmie Pulliam awed our Madison audience with his performances in Madison Opera’s Tosca and our own 2023 Madison Symphony Orchestra Christmas concert. He and I will join forces in a program featuring some of the most well-known operatic arias, gospel works arranged for organ and tenor, and solo organ arrangements of opera overtures and instrumentals. I can’t wait to bring Mr. Pulliam back to wow our audience once again! – Greg Zelek
Program
Giuseppe Verdi, Celeste Aida from Aida
Giacomo Puccini, Nessun Dorma from Turandot
Giuseppe Verdi, La donna è mobile from Rigoletto
Giuseppe Verdi, Grand March from Aida
Giacomo Puccini, E lucevan le stelle from Tosca
Moses Hogan, Give Me Jesus
Traditional, Steal Away
Traditional, Ride On, King Jesus
Andraé Crouch, Through It All