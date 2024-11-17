Lina Yoo-Min Lee & Kaju Lee

media release: Arts + Literature Laboratory welcome Lina Yoo-Min Lee and Kaju Lee for an afternoon of classical piano on Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 2:00pm. Tickets $15 general admission or $10 student/ALL Member in advance online, or $20 at the door for everyone. Advance tickets available online at Brown Paper Tickets.

Hailed as “Brava” and the grandeur and nuance of the classical piano repertoire, delivering performances that are technically superb and emotionally compelling” by Rorianne Schrade by New York Concert Review, Lina Yoo-Min Lee (D.M.A.) is a highly prolific pianist and proactive pedagogue renowned worldwide for her captivating and insightful expressionist style. Her most recent piano solo recital, Music by Women, held at Carnegie Hall in New York City in October 2022, received high acclaim for her exquisite interpretation of an eclectic program and powerful pianistic virtuosity.

Pianist Kaju Lee has performed in Australia, Austria, Canada, the Philippines, South Africa, South Korea, and throughout the United States. As a collaborator, she is noted for her sensitive playing, colorful timbres, expressive tone, and her ability to “blend the sound and make music together” with other fine musicians. Currently, Dr. Lee is Assistant Professor of Piano Pedagogy and Collaborative Arts at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville