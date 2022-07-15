LINC School Supply Drive

media release: Did you know that kids learn to read until third grade, after which they read to learn? That’s why early education and literacy support is so important! On July 15, we’ll be collecting school supplies and packing backpacks for local students – helping them to start the school year with the tools they need to succeed. Because when more kids have what they need to keep pace with their classmates, our entire community is smarter and better positioned to succeed across generations.

Want to be a part of the change? Join us and bring your friends, family and neighbors! Together we are the Power of Many. Working for All.

Supplies packed at this event will go to children and families receiving services from The Road Home Dane County (a United Way partner nonprofit dedicated to ending family homelessness in Dane County).

5:00 – 7:00 pm, Friday, July 15, Old National Bank, 23 West Main Street,Madison, WI 53703