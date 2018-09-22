Linda Vander Heyden

press release: Take a break from the Monroe Street Festivities and join us for a reading of Hannah’s Tall Order.

Hannah is feeling just a bit peckish and knows exactly what she want to eat: an A to Z sandwich on thick whole wheat break! An what does an A to Z sandwich consist of? How about Avocados, Beansprouts, Carrots galore! and then Dill pickles, Egg salad, and of course the Figs that Hannah adores. But will Mr. McDougal have all the ingredients he needs to complete Hannah's tall order?