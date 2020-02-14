press release: Blues-rocking, soul-singing drummer, songwriter and bandleader Lindsay Beaver, touring in support of her Alligator Records debut CD, Tough As Love, will perform at The Knuckle Down Saloon in Madison on Friday, February 14, 2020. On the album (which entered the Living Blues Radio Chart at #1) and on stage, Beaver makes an immediate and unforgettable impression. Standing front and center at her kit, singing every song from the depths of her soul, she delivers blues, R&B and old school rock ‘n’ roll with punk rock energy, and sings with a voice brimming with attitude and soulfulness. Beaver comes at every song with urgent intensity, soul-baring emotion, a distinct swagger and a take-no-prisoners confidence. With influences ranging from Little Richard to The Ramones, from Billie Holiday to Queens of the Stone Age, Lindsay has crafted a timeless sound and personal style that simply cannot be denied. Beaver recently won Canada’s 2018 Maple Blues Award (presented by the Toronto Blues Society) for Drummer of the Year.