December 21, 7 PM: Book Release Party for Madison Chefs by Lindsay Christians

Join us on December 21, to celebrate the book release of Madison Chefs by Lindsay Christians, food editor and arts writer at The Capital Times. Lindsay Christians’ in-depth look at nine creative, intense, and dedicated chefs captures the reason why Madison’s food culture remains a gem in America’s Upper Midwest. This beautifully illustrated book will leave you salivating—or making reservations. Purchase your copy and get a personalized signature by the author - a great gift for the Madison foodie in your life!