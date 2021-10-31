Lindsay Flowers & Satoko Hayami

UW Mead Witter School of Music concert.

media release: Lindsay Flowers, oboe & English horn;

Satoko Hayami, piano

Repertoire by Clara Schumann, Ulysses Kay, Benjamin Britten, Madeline Dring, and Frank Ticheli.

Lindsay Flowers is the Principal Oboist of the Milwaukee Ballet Orchestra and English Hornist of the Madison Symphony Orchestra and the Quad Cities Symphony Orchestra. She previously was a member of the New Mexico Philharmonic and held a fellowship with Civic Orchestra of Chicago under the mentorship of the Chicago Symphony Association and Yo-Yo Ma, who she appeared with on WFMT radio and in venues across the city.

As a passionate lover of chamber music, Lindsay is a founding member of the Arundo Donax Reed Quintet, Bronze Medal Winners of The Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition. The group has premiered and recorded works, designed educational enrichment activities, and performed across the country. She has also appeared on KammerMahler’s world premier chamber recordings of Mahler’s Fourth and Ninth Symphonies.

Lindsay serves on the faculty at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Mead Witter School of Music, where she is a member of the Wingra Wind Quintet. Formerly, she taught at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, Sistema Ravinia, and was an Associate Instructor at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. There she received a Doctor of Music degree under the instruction of Linda Strommen and Roger Roe and won the Oboe Studio Concerto Competition performing Martinu's Oboe Concerto. Her dissertation is a curriculum design entitled, "School of Music Student-Generated Community Engagement Projects." Lindsay’s teaching philosophy has been influenced by her collegiate volleyball training, which shaped her understanding of disciplined commitment, mental imagery, supportive teamwork, and personal resilience, especially having worked through a side-lining injury.