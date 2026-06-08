Lindsay & Jon

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Schluter Beach, Monona 4511 Winnequah Road, Monona, Wisconsin 53716

media release: If you thought Oktoberfest was solely in the fall, think again.  Enjoy the warm rays of sunshine while relaxing at picturesque Schluter Beach. As beer lovers alike quench their thirst they can enjoy yard games, live music, & dancing.

These are CASH only events. 

Wednesdays 

Beer Sales from 5:00 - 8:30 pm 

 Music 6:00 - 8:00 pm

Info

Schluter Beach, Monona 4511 Winnequah Road, Monona, Wisconsin 53716
Music
608-222-4167
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