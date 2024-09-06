Lindsey Giese, Matt Brennan

media release: $20. At Leola Hall (Sauk Prairie River Arts Center: 105 9th St, Prairie du Sac, WI 53578)

Join Lindsey Giese and Matt Brennan (both Sauk Prairie alumni) on a musical journey through the decades. Enjoy some of your favorite hits from the 1950s to present day mixed in with some musical theater showstoppers. Backed by an incredible band and featuring some of their talented friends, you do not want to miss this one-time opportunity!

Lindsey graduated with two Bachelor of Fine Arts Degrees in Music Theatre and Arts Administration from Viterbo University. For four years, she travelled the high seas as lead singer for Holland America and Celebrity Cruises before returning to her hometown as Executive Director for River Arts Inc until 2023. Other recent performance credits include Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Narrator), The Last Five Years (Cathy), Into the Woods (Cinderella), and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Olive) all with the Sauk Prairie Theatre Guild. Lindsey also toured with the Dang-its for six years in their revue show, Sweet Dreams and Honky Tonks. She is currently the Director of Philanthropy for UnityPoint Health – Meriter Foundation.

Matt graduated from Drake University with a focus on Music Education and Vocal Performance. After finishing his degree, he returned to Wisconsin to become the Choral Music Director at Sauk Prairie Middle School for three years before accepting the position at the Sauk Prairie High School in 2012. His roles at the high school level include; musical director, Executive Session/YTBN director, 4 choral ensembles, annual Madrigal Dinner and their annual 9th Street Revue. Recent performance credits include The Last Five Years (Jamie), Into the Woods (Baker), and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Barfee) with the Sauk Prairie Theater Guild. He also has performed with local band, The Jacks, for the last eight years.