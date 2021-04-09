ONLINE: Lindsey Meekhof

Mead Witter School of Music livestream concert, via the YouTube page. Your support helps stream live events at the Hamel Music Center. If you can, please consider giving a gift at https://www.supportuw.org/giveto/schoolofmusic

media release: Lindsey Meekhof – Voice recital

Aubrie Jacobson, piano

Hamel Music Center I Collins Recital Hall. No in-person attendance.

……….

Program

Selections by Lee Hoiby (1926-2011)

Bermudas

Three Ages of Woman

1. Manners

2. Filling Station

3. Insomnia

Where the Music Comes From

Intermission

Bon Appétit!

……….

Mezzo-soprano Lindsey Meekhof enjoys performing a variety of repertoire in the Midwest. Recent performances include I Wish It So: Marc Blizstein- The Man and His Music and Hippolyta in A Midsummer Night’s Dream with UW Opera, Maddalena in Rigoletto, Prince Orlofsky in Die Fledermaus, and Hansel in Hansel and Gretel with the South Bend Lyric Opera.

Recent concert repertoire has included appearances with the Madison Bach Musicians and Just Bach. Lindsey earned a B.M. from the University of Michigan and an M.M. from Texas Tech. In addition to performing, Lindsey has taught as an adjunct professor of voice at Saint Mary’s College and Indiana University South Bend. She is studying for her Doctor of Musical Arts degree at the University of Wisconsin. Her favorite thing to do is spend time with her niece Piper and nephew Ollie.