UW-Madison is the only major university that offers a full-ride scholarship for hip-hop artists, the First Wave program. The annual Line Breaks Festival showcases their prodigious talents. See the renowned touring ensemble, films, poetry and music by some of the city's most passionate young artists. All performances are free and open to the public. See full schedule at linebreaks.wisc.edu.

The Office of Multicultural Arts Initiatives’ 2019 Line Breaks Festival will showcase interdisciplinary works and performances from current and former First Wave scholars and community and campus partners. It will feature a variety of artistic mediums, including spoken word, dance, music, theater, film, painting, photography, and more.