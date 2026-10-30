Line Dance Party
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Lone Girl Brewing Company, Waunakee 114 E. Main St., Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597
media release: Join us in The Landing at The Lone Girl Brewing Company for an evening of good company, great beer, and of course, line dancing!
No experience required. Our instructors will show you the moves before everyone gets dancing. Bring a partner, some friends, or just yourself for a rootin'-tootin' good time!
Open to all ages and skill levels
$4 entry fee.
Info
Lone Girl Brewing Company, Waunakee 114 E. Main St., Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597
Dancing