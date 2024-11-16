LINE, Gentle Brontosaurus
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Brian Bedoun
Five people laying in the grass in a circle.
LINE (clockwise from lower left): Austin Lynch, Maddie Batzli, Charlie Koczela, Alex Nelson, Esther Chun.
media release: An indie pop band unafraid to stretch and play with labels, LINE weaves singer-songwriter sensibilities with multigenre arrangements. Vocalist Maddie Batzli works with bandmates Austin Lynch, Esther Chun, and other collaborators to create songs that include multi-part harmonies, intricate slap basslines, folk instrumentation, and electronic synth tracks.
Gentle Brontosaurus opens
Info
harmonybarandgrill.com