LINE, Gentle Brontosaurus

× Expand Brian Bedoun Five people laying in the grass in a circle. LINE (clockwise from lower left): Austin Lynch, Maddie Batzli, Charlie Koczela, Alex Nelson, Esther Chun.

media release: An indie pop band unafraid to stretch and play with labels, LINE weaves singer-songwriter sensibilities with multigenre arrangements. Vocalist Maddie Batzli works with bandmates Austin Lynch, Esther Chun, and other collaborators to create songs that include multi-part harmonies, intricate slap basslines, folk instrumentation, and electronic synth tracks.

Gentle Brontosaurus opens