× Expand Lindsey Rothrock LINE (left to right): Will Ault, Maddie Batzli, Esther Chun, Austin Lynch.

media release: LINE is a queer multi-genre, collaborative music project by artist Maddie Batzli based in Madison, WI. Maddie works as a solo artist and with bandmates Esther Chun, Austin Lynch, and Will Ault to create songs ranging between reflective contemporary folk, moody indie rock, and electric synth pop. Personal reflection, queer love, and social commentary show up as common themes in LINE’s songs. Beyond the music, what makes LINE special is the apparent joy the band takes in playing together, and the chemistry that results from that friendship and shared drive. LINE operates under the premise that music is a means to collective healing and transformation.

At Leopold’s on March 21, LINE will be playing a combination of original songs and covers as a duo, with Maddie Batzli on vocals, guitar, and keys, and Austin Lynch on vocals and bass.