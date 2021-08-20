LINE, Linn Jennings

× Expand Lindsey Rothrock LINE (left to right): Will Ault, Maddie Batzli, Esther Chun, Austin Lynch.

What Lies Ahead, the debut full-length album by Linn Jennings, was released in February 2020, just ahead of the pandemic closing down the world. Since then, Jennings moved to Austin, Texas, so this is a rare chance to hear their melodic, propulsive folk songs. Joining for a stellar double bill is LINE, a Madison-based rock-folk-pop project led by Maddie Batzli; the group’s Choosing Sides was another excellent 2020 release which hasn’t yet had much of a chance to shine in a live setting.