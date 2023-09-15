× Expand G Gregory A band playing on the sidewalk. LINE

media release: A queer multi-genre pop band, LINE creates songs that range between reflective contemporary folk, moody indie rock, and synth pop. Personal reflection, queer love, and social commentary show up as common themes in their songs. At this show, LINE will be playing as an acoustic trio.

Four local bands will be performing at the Confluence at Library Mall from September 14 to September 17. This is pilot program called #MadisonIsMusic, which aims to bolster cultural tourism, raise awareness of spaces available to musicians downtown for amplified performances, and affirm Madison's identity as a music city.