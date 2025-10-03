× Expand Mason Georgeson The five members of LINE sitting on a couch. LINE

media release: An indie pop project unafraid to stretch and play with labels, LINE weaves singer-songwriter sensibilities with multi-genre arrangements. For the past seven years, vocalist Maddie Batzli has worked with close collaborators to create songs that include multi-part harmonies, intricate basslines, folk instrumentation, ghostly electric guitar riffs, and synth tracks. Core bandmates include Austin Lynch and Esther Chun who have been integral collaborators in the project since its origin, as well as current bandmates Emily Mills and Aux Doucette. LINE’s soaring vocals, playful stage presence, wide-ranging instrumentation, and advocacy for human rights has earned them a place as a staple in Madison’s indie pop scene.

Seeking a change of pace through a minimalist side project, Batzli and guitarist/producer Charlie Koz are releasing The Woodside Sessions EP as an acoustic duo in September 2025. This new release centers vocals drawing comparison to Natalie Merchant, Enya, and Dolores O’Riordan (of the Cranberries,) and arrangements reminiscent of Bon Iver and Sufjan Stevens. Koz and Batzli are touring the EP during the month of September across the east coast and the midwest, concluding with a bittersweet final show in Madison on October 3 at the Harmony before their move to Brooklyn, NY. The October 3 show will showcase songs from the new EP in LINE’s acoustic duo configuration, as well as a set with the full band, including fan favorites from over the years. Although this show is the “grand finale” of this iteration of the band, LINE will continue on as a project, exploring remote collaboration and a wide range of genres.

$12 Adv/$15 D.O.S. Start time 9pm.