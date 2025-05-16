Line Weight reception

media release: Exhibition On View | May 16 - August 22, 2025, Tandem Press Apex Gallery | 1743 Commercial Avenue, Madison. Reception | Friday, May 16, 2025, 5-9 pm.

On gallery night, we will celebrate the opening of a new exhibition titled Line Weight, guest curated by Teralyn Brown, our 2024-2025 University of Wisconsin-Madison Graduate Student Curatorial Assistant. During her time working at Tandem over the past year, Brown familiarized herself with many of the prints that have been created at Tandem Press. As one of her final projects, she was challenged to conceptualize and curate an exhibition of prints, selecting pieces from the Tandem Press inventory and contextualizing them to create a unique statement.

The concept of line weight refers to the ability for texture, depth, value, and emotion to be conveyed through line alone by way of varying the thickness and qualities of line marks. In this exhibition of prints, the weight of the artists’ intentions is carried by the illusions of the printed line across multiple techniques.

This exhibition includes prints by Suzanne Caporael, Manabu Ikeda, Michelle Grabner, Cameron Martin, Mickett/Stackhouse, Swoon, Dan Rizzie, and David Shapiro.