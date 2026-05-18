Linen Fashion Show and Panel Discussion

media release: Do you know who grew your clothes? Don’t miss this lively and inspiring event! Join us for a conversation about the revival of flax-to-linen in the Midwest, followed by the linen fashion show to get you excited about what to wear now and for the future!

First, learn about your local fibershed from a panel of farmers, textile experts, designers and makers. This moderated discussion brings together people from every aspect of your clothing — the literal Field to Frock process revealed!

In the fashion show we'll see brand new linen creations from the UW-SOHE design students, as well as linen fashions from local designers and makers. You will leave excited about the beauty and versatility of linen. This culminating Field to Frock party is not to be missed!

Doors at 4:00. Panel Talk 4:30 followed by Fashion Show and an invitation to stay for conversation and networking after. Tickets required, available for a donation of $1-$100.

Tabling organizations: Fibershed Hearthland, Northern Pines Fibershed, UW-Extension Emerging Crops