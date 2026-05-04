media release: Explore the development of understanding through a parallel look at the evolution of language and symbols with linguist Dr. Salikoko S. Mufwene. Following the lecture, visit the exhibition Mother, Father, Please Help Me to gain a better understanding of the use of collage and repeating symbols as modular and adaptive meaning.

Languages started with words, improving over pointing, under pressure to identify entities and activities interlocutors wanted to communicate about; and grammars arose from the patterns emerging from the ways words are used in phrases and longer utterances. In the course of human biological evolution, increased cognition called for larger vocabularies but often this consisted of extending the denotations of current words, thus instantiating meaning change, such as when the English word mouth now denotes not only a specific anatomical organ of animals but also “the point where [a river] flows into a larger body of water” and even the opening at the tip of a bottle where liquids can flow in or out. These changes have been characterized as part of the life of words, which can also die out of use. It’s often easier to extend the application of current words in specific contexts that justify the extension than to coin new ones. This may apply to the arts, which are as creative as languages.

Salikoko S. Mufwene is the Edward Carson Waller Distinguished Service Professor in the Dept. of Linguistics, the Dept. of Race, Diaspora, and Indigeneity, and the College at the University of Chicago. His research area is evolutionary linguistics, focused on the phylogenetic emergence of languages and language speciation, and on language vitality. He has authored and (co-)edited dozens of books and has published hundreds of articles, book chapters, and book reviews. He is a fellow of the Linguistic Society of America, of the American Philosophical Society, and of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. He assumed the Chaire Mondes francophones at the Clollège de France for the 2023-24 academic year.

more on the exhibition:

May 7, 2026 – September 27, 2026. Summer Exhibition Celebration Friday, June 4, 2026.

The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA) is pleased to announce that Mother, Father, Please Help Me, one of the last major works by Gelsy Verna, has been added to the permanent collection. The artwork is the subject of an upcoming exhibition in the Museum’s Henry Street Gallery, running May 7– September 27, 2026.

Programming & Events

Linguistics Talk with Salikoko Mufwene Saturday, May 30 • 2 PM

Opening Celebration Thursday, June 4 • 6–9 PM

Gelsy Verna was a Haitian-born Canadian artist whose body of work spans collage, works on paper, mixed media, and oil on canvas. In addition to her artistic practice, Verna was a dedicated educator, teaching at various colleges and universities. Notably, she served as an associate professor at the University of Wisconsin–Madison from 2001 until 2008.

“Gelsy shared so much of herself with the artistic community in Madison,” says Paul Baker Prindle, MMoCA’s Gabriele Haberland Director. “By collecting and exhibiting this artwork at MMoCA, we hope to continue that legacy.”

Throughout her career, Verna frequently challenged familiar cultural icons. Her works invite viewers to question how identity, history, and power are constructed.

Mother, Father, Please Help Me was drawn and redrawn over several years in collaboration with artist David Dunlap. Built through many layers of images and marks, it functions as a palimpsest—a surface that holds traces of earlier versions beneath what is visible today. The work embodies Verna’s belief that images and symbols evolve, and that new meanings emerge through revision, proximity, and combination.

The featured artwork has both a front and a back, both of which are essential to fully experiencing the piece. To allow visitors to encounter the complete work, the reverse side has been carefully reproduced and printed for display.

ABOUT GELSY VERNA

Gelsy Verna (1961–2008) was a Haitian-Canadian artist, educator, and collaborator. Verna obtained a Bachelor of Fine Arts and a Master of Fine Arts from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, with a concentration in painting and drawing. She also attended the Skowhegan School of Painting & Sculpture in Maine and the Hochschule für Bildende Künste in Braunschweig, Germany. Verna went on to become a professor of visual arts at the University of Iowa and the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Following her death in March 2008, the UW–Madison Art Department established the Gelsy Verna Project Space in her memory.

Her works are held in the collections of the Princeton University Art Museum; the Chambers Hotel in New York; the University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center; and the personal collection of Beth Rudin DeWoody. Verna’s artistic legacy is overseen by her sister, Mahalia Verna. Recent exhibitions and art fairs featuring her work include Harkawik Gallery, New York (2025); 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair, London (2024); and Galerie Loeve&Co, Paris (2024).

SUPPORT

Support for Gelsy Verna: Mother, Father, Please Help Me is generously provided through an endowment established by the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation.