media release: Join us for LinkedIn Local Madison and meet the people behind the profiles in our community. Start your morning with coffee, conversation, and networking. Our in-person events offer insights and strategies to enhance your LinkedIn presence and build connections.

Whether you're new to LinkedIn or a seasoned pro, there's always more to learn and plenty of opportunities to connect. All events are free. Save the dates and experience the welcoming, inclusive, and fun atmosphere that sets our events apart. We make networking easy and enjoyable. Don't miss out—join us!

On April 25: Join us for an exciting and dynamic session on presenting yourself and branding through photography! Whether you're an entrepreneur, influencer, or professional looking to make a lasting impression, this event will help you master the art of showcasing your authentic self through strategic branding and photography.

We’ll dive into posing with confidence, choosing the right images for your brand, and making every shot tell your story. Expect interactive exercises, live demonstrations, and expert insights to help you elevate your personal and professional presence.

Come ready to laugh, learn, and leave inspired—because your brand and your business deserves to shine just as much as you do!